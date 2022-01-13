BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa has issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration, citing a wind chill that’s predicted to fall into the teens and even the single digits over the weekend.

The declaration will be in place from Friday evening through Sunday evening, the city health department said in a news release Thursday. These alerts are issued whenever temperatures including wind chill are expected to reach 13 degrees Fahrenheit or below, or when life-threatening conditions are possible.

In a statement, Dr. Dzirasa encouraged city residents, particularly those most vulnerable to cold, to stay indoors this weekend.

“Extreme low temperatures can be life-threatening especially for our most vulnerable populations,” Dr. Dzirasa said in part. “Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately.”

A Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert means there’s an elevated risk for cold-related injuries and even death for people who are exposed to cold temperatures. So far, Baltimore has seen three cold-related deaths this season, according to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The health department provided the following tips for staying healthy:

Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing;

Wear a head covering when you’re outdoors;

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcohol;

Walk slowly outside and avoid ice-covered steps or curbs;

Check on vulnerable neighbors and loved ones;

Make sure your pets have warm shelter.

The agency recommends keeping space heaters and candles away from flammable materials, making sure your carbon monoxide detector works and avoiding the use of any heat or power sources inside your home that might start a fire or cause carbon monoxide poisoning, such as a stove or generator.