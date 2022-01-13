CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person was killed Wednesday evening in a house fire in Frederick County, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to a home in Gambrill Park Road in Wolfsville about 7 p.m. in response to a single-family house fire, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.

Upon arrival, crews found the home fully engulfed. It took roughly 50 firefighters a little bit more than an hour to get the fire under control, the Sheriff’s Office said.

One person, whose identity wasn’t released, was found dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the house fire and the death remain under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and the county’s fire marshal.

