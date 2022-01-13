BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eleven basketball players from Baltimore area high schools have been nominated for the chance to play in the 45th McDonald’s All American Games.
The eight girls and three boys represent various high schools around the region:
- Farrah Peterein, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn
- Sydnee Washington, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn
- Cameron Whitmore, Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn
- Gia Cooke, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville
- Yonta Vaughn, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville
- Favour Aire, Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville
- Jillian Crawford, Fallston High School
- Jess Littlejohn, Liberty High School in Eldersburg
- Nekhu Mitchell, McDonogh School in Owings Mills
- Delaney Yarborough, McDonogh School in Owings Mills
- Deon Perry, Mount Carmel High School in Essex
The 760 girls and boys high school basketball players are nominated by their high school coach, athletic director, principal or a member of the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee, according to a press release.READ MORE: Part Of Fort McHenry Tunnel Will Be Closed To Traffic This Weekend
All 30 NBA teams have at least one player who has participated in the McDonald’s All American Game, according to the game’s website. In its history, the event has featured such pro basketball stars as Michael Jordan, Candace Parker, LeBron James and Maya Moore, among many others.MORE NEWS: Virginia Group Buys Bowie Baysox And Frederick Keys
The 24 girls and 24 boys selected to play in the elite showcase at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena will be announced March 29 on ESPN.