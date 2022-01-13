MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — A mason jar of hallucinogenic liquid dropped and smashed Thursday afternoon in the evidence room of the Mount Airy Police Station, according to the Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Company.
A spokesperson for the fire company confirmed the substance was DMT, or N, N-Dimethyltryptamine.READ MORE: Feds File Charges Against Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby
No injuries or contact with the hallucinogenic were reported.READ MORE: Hogan Shares Plan To Protect Maryland's Seniors By Testing Nursing Home Staff
Officials said that at around 6:45 p.m., the mason jar was accidentally knocked or dropped onto the floor, and the contents spilled throughout the evidence room.
Personnel from the Carroll County hazmat team worked with volunteer firefighters to clean up the spill. The Maryland Department of the Environment advised the station to hire a professional cleaning company to sanitize the room.MORE NEWS: Bill Would Provide Paid Family And Medical Leave In Maryland
Units cleared the station by 8:30 p.m., officials said. Multiple local agencies and Maryland State Police responded to the incident.