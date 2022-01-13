BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Morgan State University received another $500,000 in grant money from the National Park Service to rehabilitate and restore the University’s Memorial Chapel roof and exterior walls.

“We’re very excited to receive this grant from the National Park Service to preserve the University Memorial Chapel and conduct much-needed repairs,” said Kim McCalla, associate vice president for Facilities, Design and Construction Management at Morgan. “Their investment in this institution does not go unnoticed, and we cannot thank them enough for their support thus far. We look forward to working alongside them in this and future endeavors.”

The funding comes from the Historically Black Colleges and Universities grant program of the Historic Preservation Fund, administered by the National Park Service. Maryland’s Capital Budget appropriation for Morgan State University and the University’s operating budget also contributed to the project.

In May, the university received its first round of funding from the Park Service which also totaled $500,000, and went towards the chapel’s window restoration, according to a university press release.

The Biden administration announced in March its commitment to providing Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) around the nation with funding aimed at maintaining and preserving historical buildings and objects on campus.

Since January $5.8 billion in cumulative investment for HBCUs have been provided through the American Rescue Plan, Debt Relief and Grant Funding, according to a White House fact sheet.