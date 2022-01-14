BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There was a heavy police presence Friday morning on Arwell Court in Baltimore County, authorities said.
The Baltimore County Police Department said officers were in the area in response to an ongoing investigation but did not elaborate on the nature of the incident.
"The incident on (Arwell Court) is contained and residents in the immediate area are being asked to shelter in place at this time," the agency said.
Police say drivers should expect road closures in the vicinity of the incident.
This story will be updated once additional details are confirmed.