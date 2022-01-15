BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The First Alert Weather Team has issued Alert Days for today, Sunday and Monday.

Today’s alert is due to the bone chilling cold.

A raw winter day is ensuing across Maryland.

Temperatures will struggle to make it above the mid 20s.

That would be chilly enough but unfortunately the brisk north wind will make it feel like the upper teens.

Another frigid night is in store, with a forecast low of 15° for Baltimore.

This storm will bring #Maryland quite a range of impacts! Heavy snow for western parts of the state! The rest of us will see a transition to freezing rain and then rain that could lead to ice & minor flooding. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/sohDPprLRw — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 15, 2022

Sunday and Monday’s alerts are because of significant impacts due to a winter storm.

A Nor’Easter will bring snow to northern and central Maryland on Sunday afternoon.

It looks like flakes will arrive in the Baltimore area around 3 or 4.

Snowfall rates of 1-2″ an hour are possible.

Western Maryland is looking at accumulations between 6-12″, with some higher totals possible where the heaviest bad set up.

That’s because they will see an all snow, or at least mainly snow event.

Totals drop off further east because warm air will nudge in and change the snow to a wintry mix followed by rain.

There is the potential for a significant ice event from the mountains of western Maryland towards I-95.

Dangerous travel is possible depending on the intensity of the precipitation.

Three alert days in a row. Brutal cold today, significant winter storm Sunday into Monday. We're live on #WJZ right now with the impacts.#MDWX pic.twitter.com/8sJck93s8M — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 15, 2022

The heavy rain for areas east of I-95 could lead to minor flooding.

Most of Maryland will dry out between 5-7 AM but Western Maryland could see snow continuing into midday.

Winds will also be a factor with wind gusts of 50 MPH possible as the storm tracks through and blustery conditions continuing in the wake of the system.