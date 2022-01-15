LUTHERVILLE-TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland is getting for another round of winter weather.

“We’re preparing for this storm the way we do with every storm. We’re putting all resources and our people to it,” said Shantee Felix, a spokeswoman for the Maryland State Highway Administration. ”

State Highway Administration crews have been out since Friday night treating the roads with a salt brine solution from western Maryland to the Baltimore area, using up to 2,700 pieces of equipment to get ready.

And with snow rain and gusty winds expected officials say they’re making they have all their resources on deck.

“We want to use every tool in our tool kit you know rain sleet I believe we expect heavy winds as well so it’s going to be a challenge to get out there,” Felix said.

In Baltimore County, drivers were filling up their cars and getting everything they need before the snow starts to fall.

“Went to the grocery store, made sure my mom was all set and getting gas,” said Izzy Hettleman of Baltimore County.

Said Jeanne Weiner, also of Baltimore County: “I’m trying to get everything full, tires full on air. You know, (it’s) about to snow.”

And road crews would like to remind you to stay home when that snow is expected to fall, so they can quickly and efficiently treat the roads.

If you do have to get out and see plows, make sure you give them three to four car lengths between you and the plow.

