ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan provided an update on the winter weather that is expected to bring snowfall to many parts of Maryland on Sunday.
Winter storm warnings are in effect for Western Maryland, and winter weather advisories are in effect throughout Central Maryland and parts of Southern Maryland.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Nor'Easter Snow Storm Arrives
According to the National Weather Service, snowfall rates could be as high as an inch per hour. This will continue as rain and snow push from southeast to northwest.READ MORE: Maryland Assistant Faces Prostitution-Related Charges
The transition to this winter weather is expected to happen in the early evening hours for Southern Maryland, and later on in the evening for Central and Western Maryland.
“Our preparations for today’s winter weather are complete, and we ask Marylanders to avoid travel if possible for the rest of the day,” said Governor Hogan. “Keeping the roads clear not only keeps you safe, but it also gives crews and first responders room to carry out their duties.”MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 7K Cases Reported Sunday As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Continue To Decline
Mobilization of State Agencies:
- The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) has identified potential bus diversion routes, which will be implemented as needed. MARC is already running on the R schedule on Monday due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday. MTA storm response crews will monitor all stations to clear accumulations for the safety of customers and team members.
- At Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, winter weather crews are prepared to implement de-icing protocols. Passengers are encouraged to plan to arrive at least two hours prior to the scheduled departure time and check with their air carrier for any flight schedule updates.
- Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) offices and VEIP stations are closed tomorrow due to the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.