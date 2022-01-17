BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died of his injuries after he was shot Saturday night near M&T Bank Stadium, authorities said.
Patrol officers were called to a shooting shortly after 11 a.m. near the corner of Russell and West Hamburg streets, Baltimore Police said.
Once they arrived, officers found the unidentified man shot at least once. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.