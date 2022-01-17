BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While much of the snow in the forecast had cleared out early Monday, Baltimore County was among the areas that saw pockets of snowfall during the morning hours.

Joining WJZ by phone at 6:30 a.m., Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said by and large conditions looked clear outside, though snow continued falling in some parts of the county.

“We are seeing those isolated lighter snow events in parts of the county, especially the western portions,” Olszewski said. “But we’ve been working around the clock to respond to this latest event. Coupled with rain and by and large the work of our crews, the brining of hundreds of miles of roads and the salting and plowing, we look pretty good. Our roads are looking pretty good right now.”

Even though many residents are expected to stay home Monday in recognition of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, Olszewski encouraged those who are heading out on the road to be careful.

“We still urge caution for anyone out there, as we always do,” the county executive said. “We’ll continue to work throughout the day to handle any issues that arise this morning. We want to just make sure that folks are careful, especially with the possibility of some ice this morning. But just stay safe, take your time and let us know if there’s any area we’ve missed.”

Despite the clearing snow, the First Alert weather team continues to monitor other hazards, including slick roads and potentially damaging winds.

Stick with the most experienced weather team in town on air and online to keep your family safe and informed on this Alert Day.