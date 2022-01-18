BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Charm City Bluegrass Festival announced its 2022 lineup Tuesday with headliners Hiss Golden Messenger, Yonder Mountain String Band, and The Lil Smokies.
The two day festival is set for Apr. 29 and 30 in Druid Hill Park.
Early Bird general admission tickets for both days are $79 each, and Early Bird VIP tickets for both days are $150 each. The festival said single day tickets will go on sale closer to the event, and admission is free for kids 12 and under.
The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but tickets purchased in 2020 can be exchanged for this year’s festival.
Here’s the full lineup, as announced by organizers:
- Hiss Golden Messenger
- Yonder Mountain String Band
- The Lil Smokies
- Larry Keel
- Hackensaw Boys
- Armchair Boogie
- AJ Lee & Blue Summit
- Fireside Collective
- The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
- Charm City Junction
- Dori Freeman
- Hampden Bluegrass All-Stars
- Henhouse Prowlers
- Bill and the Belles
- Barbaro
- Jake Blount
- Justin Trawick
- Wicked Sycamore
- Country Current
- Darlingtyn
Learn more about the festival at its website.