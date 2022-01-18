BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five Baltimore City schools temporarily transitioned to virtual learning Tuesday, the school system announced.
Three schools transitioned because of understaffing or the ability to conduct COVID-19 testing. Those schools are Baltimore International Academy West, Empowerment Academy and Southwest Baltimore Charter School.
Two schools, Booker T. Washington Middle School and Western High School, are going virtual for what City Schools called “facility challenges.”
The school system did not say when each school might return to in-person learning.