BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man was killed late Monday night in a shooting in Southwest Baltimore, authorities said.
About 11:30 p.m., patrol officers called to a report of gunfire near the corner of North Franklintown Road and Winans Way found the victim shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said.
The victim was rushed to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.