ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County’s emergency mask mandate will remain in place—for now.

An Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge on Wednesday denied a petition for a temporary restraining order to block the mask mandate from being enforced.

The petition stems from a lawsuit filed Jan. 14 on behalf of two local business owners who objected to Anne Arundel County’s emergency policy.

In her ruling, Judge Donna Schaeffer found the plaintiffs “did not establish that they will suffer immediate, substantial and irreparable harm” between Wednesday and Jan. 25.

The court has scheduled a hearing on Jan. 25 to hear arguments for and against a preliminary injunction tied to the same lawsuit.

Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said Tuesday he does not expect to extend the order past Jan. 31, when the order is set to expire.

Dr. Kalyanaraman issued a public safety order Jan. 7 reinstating a temporary indoor mask mandate after the county council voted not to renew the policy.

The health officer’s order requires residents and visitors to wear masks in both indoor and outdoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible.

County Executive Steuart Pittman originally issued a temporary indoor mask mandate last month in response to surging infections and hospitalizations.

The order expired Jan. 7 after a vote to extend it beyond that date failed to secure a super majority from the county council.

