BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hotels, restaurants and the entire hospitality industry took a hit in March 2020 when the pandemic shut down many of businesses for months on end.

For the businesses that survived, the goal is to get back to where they were.

Terry Donahue, General Manager for the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel said, “there are so many opportunities here; if you love people this is the business for you.”

They had 300 people employed pre-pandemic, but now they have only 30% of their positions filled and need to hire 100-200 more employees.

“At peak, pre covid we had 85,000 people in hospitality in the Baltimore region,” Al Hutchinson, President and CEO of Visit Baltimore said. “Due to Covid, 80% of those jobs went away so we down to 25,000- 30,000 jobs so based on that gap there are a number of jobs in the hotels, restaurants, and museums. We need folks to work there.”

Early January, a campaign launched in Baltimore to get people into these open positions. Tourism is in need of staff before things really ramp up again.

“We know travel and tourism will regain its success, and we need to get in front of it,” Hutchinson said.

If you’re interested, head to Baltimore.org/careers to apply for a number of open positions.