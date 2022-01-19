BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews with Baltimore Gas & Electric have stopped a gas leak about an hour after workers struck a high-pressure natural gas line in the unit block of E. Baltimore Street, according to Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734.

Buildings near the leak were being ventilated, the union said.

unit blk E Baltimore St 21202#Downtown @DowntownBalt@CouncilmanETC@MyBGE has stopped the leak. Buildings are being ventilated. #BMORESBravest are also checking @mtamaryland Charles Center West Subway Station for a reported natural gas odor. pic.twitter.com/fsKJzNdo6r — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) January 19, 2022

About 3:08 p.m., the union tweeted about the leak, saying E. Baltimore Street had been shut down between N. Charles and Light streets.

unit blk E Baltimore St 21202#Downtown @DowntownBalt@CouncilmanETC A high pressure natural gas line was struck by workers. Baltimore St is shut down Charles to Light. Evacuations underway. #BCFDSOC Hazmat & @MyBGE have been requested. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/6YHnVGvRZ8 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) January 19, 2022

A nearby apartment tower at 10 Light St. was evacuated by the fire department.

HAPPENING NOW: GAS LEAK – Residents @ 10 Light Street were evacuated by the fire department – it smells heavily of gas and the entire st is blocked off. Officials say the leak occurred @ the building behind 10 lightand they’re currently working to shut it off @wjz pic.twitter.com/2VNRbZagup — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) January 19, 2022

In a tweet, the Baltimore City Fire department said the line was struck in a building at 17 E. Baltimore St.

“At this time, no threat is presented to the community,” the fire department said.