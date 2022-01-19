BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews with Baltimore Gas & Electric have stopped a gas leak about an hour after workers struck a high-pressure natural gas line in the unit block of E. Baltimore Street, according to Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734.
Buildings near the leak were being ventilated, the union said.
⚠️STRUCK GAS LINE U/D⚠️
unit blk E Baltimore St 21202#Downtown @DowntownBalt@CouncilmanETC@MyBGE has stopped the leak. Buildings are being ventilated. #BMORESBravest are also checking @mtamaryland Charles Center West Subway Station for a reported natural gas odor. pic.twitter.com/fsKJzNdo6r
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) January 19, 2022
About 3:08 p.m., the union tweeted about the leak, saying E. Baltimore Street had been shut down between N. Charles and Light streets.
⚠️STRUCK GAS LINE⚠️
unit blk E Baltimore St 21202#Downtown @DowntownBalt@CouncilmanETC
A high pressure natural gas line was struck by workers. Baltimore St is shut down Charles to Light. Evacuations underway. #BCFDSOC Hazmat & @MyBGE have been requested. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/6YHnVGvRZ8
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) January 19, 2022
A nearby apartment tower at 10 Light St. was evacuated by the fire department.
HAPPENING NOW: GAS LEAK – Residents @ 10 Light Street were evacuated by the fire department – it smells heavily of gas and the entire st is blocked off. Officials say the leak occurred @ the building behind 10 lightand they’re currently working to shut it off @wjz pic.twitter.com/2VNRbZagup
— Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) January 19, 2022
In a tweet, the Baltimore City Fire department said the line was struck in a building at 17 E. Baltimore St.
“At this time, no threat is presented to the community,” the fire department said.
#BCFD is on scene of a gas leak at 17 E. Baltimore St. At this time, no threat is presented to the community. A contractor was working on a bldg that is under construction when a gas line was hit. We will remain on scene as a precaution.
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) January 19, 2022