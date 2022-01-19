First Alert WeatherWinter Weather Advisory Issued For Parts Of Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews with Baltimore Gas & Electric have stopped a gas leak about an hour after workers struck a high-pressure natural gas line in the unit block of E. Baltimore Street, according to Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734.

Buildings near the leak were being ventilated, the union said.

About 3:08 p.m., the union tweeted about the leak, saying E. Baltimore Street had been shut down between N. Charles and Light streets.

A nearby apartment tower at 10 Light St. was evacuated by the fire department.

In a tweet, the Baltimore City Fire department said the line was struck in a building at 17 E. Baltimore St.

“At this time, no threat is presented to the community,” the fire department said.

