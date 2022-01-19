BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter weather is prompting some closures and delays Thursday among Maryland schools, businesses and government offices.
To help you keep track of them all, we have compiled a running list of the places that are either closing their doors or changing their hours in response to the snow.
You can also check out our school-specific list of closings and delays here.
Schools
- Closures
- Delays
- Harford County Schools, two-hour delay
- Baltimore County Schools, two-hour delay
- Carroll County Schools, two-hour delay
- Cecil County Schools, two-hour delay
Colleges
- Closures
- Delays
- Carroll Community College, two-hour delay
Child Care
- Closures
- Delays
Government
- Closures
- Delays
- Carroll County Government, Opens 10 a.m.
- Fort Detrick, two-hour delay
Businesses
- Closures
- Delays