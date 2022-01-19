First Alert WeatherCheck School & Government Closures And Delays Here
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter weather is prompting some closures and delays Thursday among Maryland schools, businesses and government offices.

To help you keep track of them all, we have compiled a running list of the places that are either closing their doors or changing their hours in response to the snow.

You can also check out our school-specific list of closings and delays here.

 

Schools

  • Closures
  • Delays
    • Harford County Schools, two-hour delay
    • Baltimore County Schools, two-hour delay
    • Carroll County Schools, two-hour delay
    • Cecil County Schools, two-hour delay

Colleges

  • Closures
  • Delays
    • Carroll Community College, two-hour delay

Child Care

  • Closures
  • Delays

Government

  • Closures
  • Delays
    • Carroll County Government, Opens 10 a.m.
    • Fort Detrick, two-hour delay

Businesses

  • Closures
  • Delays

