BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for Thursday as we track an Arctic front that will bring us a period of rain, transitioning to snow during the morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect starting at 6 am Tuesday morning and last through 1 p.m. A general slushy 1-3″ of snowfall can be expected across central Maryland.

While the projected accumulations are modest, it is the timing that will be problematic for Marylanders commuting to and from work in the morning. The timing of the changeover is as follows:



After Midnight: Periods of Rain

– 5-7 a.m.: Rain Changes to Snow

– 7-10 a.m.: Ongoing Steady Snow

– 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Snow Exits NW to SE



A few personal concerns I have about Thursday morning. If you were my mom, I would tell you to try and work from home if possible. We expect to have a solid 3-4 hour period of rain prior to the changeover and this could make pre-salting and brining of roads less effective.

That changeover will be followed by a solid 2-3 hours of pure snowfall in central Maryland. The combination of slippery roads and reduced visibility will create hazardous conditions for those driving.

It’s possible that some schools could end up being delayed, but that decision is up to our various school systems. If there are any closings or delays, our morning team will be the first to alert you Thursday morning on WJZ.



Frigid temperatures will arrive behind this Arctic front and the First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for Friday as well.