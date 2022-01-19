First Alert WeatherCheck School & Government Closures And Delays Here
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
A Midshipman walk outside of Bancroft Hall, the main dormitory on the U.S. Naval Academy campus in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2014. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Evan Taylor had 21 points as Lehigh defeated Navy 69-61 on Wednesday night.

Keith Higgins Jr had 14 points and seven rebounds for Lehigh (7-12, 5-2 Patriot League). Jeameril Wilson added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tyler Whitney-Sidney had 11 points.

READ MORE: Three Killed, One Injured In East Baltimore Shooting

Greg Summers had 12 points for the Midshipmen (12-6, 5-2). John Carter Jr. added 11 points and six rebounds. Daniel Deaver had 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

READ MORE: Closures & Delays: Maryland Schools, Government Offices & Businesses

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

MORE NEWS: Maryland Weather: Rain, Snow To Complicate Thursday Commute

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)