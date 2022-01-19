BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were killed and one person was injured after a shooting Wednesday night in East Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded around 7:25 p.m. to the 2400 block of East Monument Street, for a Shot Spotter alert. There, they found four men shot.
A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, and a 24-year-old man and another man died at an area hospital, police said.
The fourth victim, a 27-year-old man, is expected to survive, according to police.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.