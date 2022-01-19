TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University on Wednesday announced it is requiring KN95 masks in all classroom settings, effective immediately.
The policy will be in effect through the end of the winter semester into the Spring semester, which begins next week.
The school already requires masks in all indoor locations, and encourages KN95 use in all settings.
Students are encouraged to bring their own KN95 masks, but the school said a supply of the masks will be distributed around campus.
Loyola University on Wednesday strongly recommended the use of KN95 masks. The university will distribute two KN95 masks to each student and employee, the school said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week updated its mask guidance to note that N95 and KN95 masks offer higher levels of protection against COVID-19 than cloth masks, although it stopped short of recommending that everyone wear them.