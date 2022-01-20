First Alert WeatherCheck School & Government Closures And Delays Here
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent a 19-year-old man to the hospital.

Just before midnight, officers were called to an area hospital in response to a man who had walked in with a gunshot wound to the knee, police said.

Police said the shooting victim was uncooperative, so it is unclear where in the city the shooting happened.

The shooting was reported several hours after a quadruple shooting in East Baltimore killed three people, including a Safe Streets worker.

Baltimore has seen 19 homicides and 40 non-deadly shooting so far in 2022, compared to 15 homicides and 28 shootings the same time last year.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

