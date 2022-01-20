NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Ebby Asamoah had 19 points to lead five Delaware players in double figures as the Fightin’ Blue Hens beat William & Mary 84-74 on Thursday night.
Kevin Anderson added 18 points for the Fightin' Blue Hens. Andrew Carr chipped in 14, Ryan Allen scored 12 and Jameer Nelson Jr. had 12. Anderson also had six assists, while Carr posted five assists.
Delaware (13-6, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association) posted a season-high 24 assists. Meanwhile, the Fightin’ Blue Hens swatted a season-high 11 blocks.
Ben Wight scored a career-high 21 points and had 10 rebounds for the Tribe (3-15, 2-3). Julian Lewis added 17 points and six rebounds. Connor Kochera had 13 points.
___
