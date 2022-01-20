BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Senate President Bill Ferguson has introduced a bill that would require strip clubs and bars on The Block in downtown Baltimore to close by 10 p.m.
Senate Bill 222, introduced by Ferguson on Jan. 12, specifically targets the stretch of strip clubs and bars in the 400 block of E. Baltimore Street downtown, an area bounded by E. Fayette Street to the north, Water Street to the south, Holliday and Commerce streets to the west, Gay Street to the east.
A news release Thursday said the proposal was a joint effort by Ferguson, 46th District Dels. Luke Clippinger, Robbyn Lewis, and Brooke Lierman, City Councilman Eric Costello and the Baltimore Police Department, which has its headquarters adjacent to The Block.
In a statement, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said there were 831 calls for service to The Block and the surrounding area in 2021, including eight shootings with 11 victims, 15 robberies, 17 aggravated assaults and one suspicious death.
“Violence within and resulting from ‘The Block’ in Baltimore City’s central business district has drastically increased in recent months despite a robust and consistent deployment by the Baltimore City Police Department,” he said, later adding, “Many of those were brazen incidents with police officers in the immediate vicinity.”
The uptick in criminal activity has lead the BPD’s Central District to deploy more officers to the area, “stretching critical resources to a breaking point,” the coalition said in the joint release.
"Despite repeated attempts to work with businesses to implement strong security measures, those establishments have not taken appropriate action, as demonstrated by the recurring shootings, robberies, and aggravated assaults," the officials said.
The area has long been associated with adult entertainment, dating at least as far back as the mid-20th century, when Blaze Starr and other burlesque dancers performed in clubs along the street.