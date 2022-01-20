BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The forecast is calling for freezing cold temperatures, and everyone is preparing.

“I hate it,” said Debbie Barr of Baltimore City. “Every day I wake up and I think is it March yet? Is the sun going to be up is it going to be warm?”

“I’m working for 12 hours tomorrow so it’s going to hit hard,” said Baltimore resident Danny Priego.

This weekend, temperatures are expected to drop to the teens. But tonight with blistering wind chills, it will feel more like we’re in the single digits

And fire officials say: don’t let this cold snap snap your pipes.

“The fluctuation of temperatures can be problematic,” said Pete Piringer with the Montgomery County Fire Department.

Piringer said to prevent any problems, try to:

Insulate exposed pipes

Disconnect garden hoses.

Keep kitchen and bathroom cabinets open

And most importantly…

“Leave the faucet on for a little slow drip that is usually enough to prevent your pipes from freezing,” Piringer said.

But if the pipes freeze, he said to shut off your water immediately and try warming up the pipes with a hairdryer or warm towel.

And if they burst, call a professional.

“If you notice you’re not getting water out of your pocket, that’s indicative that of frozen pipes,” Piringer said.

Another piece of advice: while many of us are trying to save every penny we can during the pandemic, the fire department says not to turn your thermostat off.

Instead, set it to 55 degrees or higher if you plan on leaving the house for an extended period of time. That way you can save and still keep your system from overworking itself.