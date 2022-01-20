BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter weather is prompting some closures and delays Thursday among Maryland schools, businesses and government offices.
To help you keep track of them all, we have compiled a running list of the places that are either closing their doors or changing their hours in response to the snow.
You can also check out our school-specific list of closings and delays here.
Schools
- Closures
- Howard County Public High Schools, closed
- Baltimore County Morning Pre-K, closed
- Harford County Pre-K, closed
- Delays
- Anne Arundel County Public Schools, two-hour delay
- Archbishop Curley High School, two-hour delay
- Baltimore County Schools, two-hour delay
- Baltimore Lab School, two-hour delay
- Catholic High School of Baltimore, two-hour delay
- Carroll County Schools, two-hour delay
- Cecil County Schools, two-hour delay
- Frederick County Schools, two-hour delay
- Glenelg Country School, two-hour delay
- Greater Grace Christian Academy, two-hour delay
- Harford County Schools, two-hour delay
- Howard County Public Elementary and Middle Schools, two-hour delay
- John Carroll School, two-hour delay
- Loyola Blakefield, 1.5 hour delay
- Montessori School of Westminster, two-hour delay
- Montgomery County Schools, two-hour delay
- School of the Cathedral, two-hour delay
- St. Elizabeth School Argonne, two-hour delay
- The Mandala School. two-hour delay
- Washington County Schools, two-hour delay
Colleges
- Closures
- Delays
- Carroll Community College. Opens at 12:00 p.m.
- McDaniel College. Opens at 12:00 p.m.
Child Care
- Closures
- Harford County before school childcare, cancelled
- Delays
- Watoto Development Center. Opens at 9:30 a.m.
Government
- Closures
- Delays
- Baltimore City Government, two-hour delay
- Carroll County Government, Opens 10:00 a.m.
- Carroll County Heath Department. Opens at 10:00 a.m.
- Frederick County Government. Opens at 10:00 a.m.
- Federal Agencies in the DC Area, two-hour delay
- Fort Detrick, two-hour delay
- Social Security Administration-Baltimore, two-hour delay
- U.S. District Court of Maryland. Opens at 10:00 a.m.
Businesses
- Closures
- Delays
COVID-19 Testing Centers
- Closures
- Regency Stadium, closed
- Delays
