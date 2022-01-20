First Alert WeatherCheck School & Government Closures And Delays Here
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Winter weather is prompting some closures and delays Thursday among Maryland schools, businesses and government offices.

To help you keep track of them all, we have compiled a running list of the places that are either closing their doors or changing their hours in response to the snow.

You can also check out our school-specific list of closings and delays here.

Schools

  • Closures
    • Howard County Public High Schools, closed
    • Baltimore County Morning Pre-K, closed
    • Harford County Pre-K, closed
  • Delays
    • Anne Arundel County Public Schools, two-hour delay
    • Archbishop Curley High School, two-hour delay
    • Baltimore County Schools, two-hour delay
    • Baltimore Lab School, two-hour delay
    • Catholic High School of Baltimore, two-hour delay
    • Carroll County Schools, two-hour delay
    • Cecil County Schools, two-hour delay
    • Frederick County Schools, two-hour delay
    • Glenelg Country School, two-hour delay
    • Greater Grace Christian Academy, two-hour delay
    • Harford County Schools, two-hour delay
    • Howard County Public Elementary and Middle Schools, two-hour delay
    • John Carroll School, two-hour delay
    • Loyola Blakefield, 1.5 hour delay
    • Montessori School of Westminster, two-hour delay
    • Montgomery County Schools, two-hour delay
    • School of the Cathedral, two-hour delay
    • St. Elizabeth School Argonne, two-hour delay
    • The Mandala School. two-hour delay
    • Washington County Schools, two-hour delay

Colleges

  • Closures
  • Delays
    • Carroll Community College. Opens at 12:00 p.m.
    • McDaniel College. Opens at 12:00 p.m.

Child Care

  • Closures
    • Harford County before school childcare, cancelled
  • Delays
    • Watoto Development Center. Opens at 9:30 a.m.

Government

  • Closures
  • Delays
    • Baltimore City Government, two-hour delay
    • Carroll County Government, Opens 10:00 a.m.
    • Carroll County Heath Department. Opens at 10:00 a.m.
    • Frederick County Government. Opens at 10:00 a.m.
    • Federal Agencies in the DC Area, two-hour delay
    • Fort Detrick, two-hour delay
    • Social Security Administration-Baltimore, two-hour delay
    • U.S. District Court of Maryland. Opens at 10:00 a.m.

Businesses

  • Closures
  • Delays

COVID-19 Testing Centers

  • Closures
    • Regency Stadium, closed
  • Delays
