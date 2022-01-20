BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people were killed and one person was injured after a shooting Wednesday night in East Baltimore, police said. One of the men killed was a Safe Streets worker.

Officers responded around 7:25 p.m. to the 2400 block of East Monument Street, for a Shot Spotter alert. There, they found the four victims.

A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, and a 24-year-old man and another man died at an area hospital, police said.

The fourth victim, a 27-year-old man, is expected to survive, police said.

The city’s Safe Streets program aims to reduce gun violence and homicides using “violence interrupters.” Members are trained in conflict mediation, counseling and mentorship.

“Safe Street workers mediate the very types of conflicts we saw tonight,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. “All the Safe Streets workers are to be applauded for their work in reducing gun violence and promoting a message of redemption and peace to the many young people of our city.”

Harrison said the department is using all of its available resources to find the “cowardly” perpetrators of the shooting.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott asked anyone with information to speak up.

“Baltimore, enough is enough. What happened tonight was a horrific tragedy. We cannot and will not allow violence to continue to plague our city,” Scott said. “Our Safe Streets workers put their lives on the line day in and day out because they believe in a better future for our city – a future we all should believe in. I ask that we keep the loved ones of those we lost tonight in our thoughts and pray that the person in critical condition pulls through. If you know anything that may help us make an arrest in this case, say something.”

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.