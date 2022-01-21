BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police released surveillance images in hopes the public can help them identify a man sought in connection with a deadly shooting Thursday in West Baltimore.
The surveillance images provided by Baltimore Police appear to show a man with a bicycle who is dressed in a hooded, dark-colored winter jacket and black pants. His face is obscured.
Investigators want to speak with the man about a deadly shooting that unfolded Thursday afternoon in the 1600 block of West North Avenue, according to police.
Officers called to a shooting in that area about 2 p.m. found a man shot multiple times. The unnamed shooting victim died of his injuries at the scene.
Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of the individual pictured in the photos is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.