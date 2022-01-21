BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens and defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale have parted ways, Coach John Harbaugh said Friday.
“We have had a great run on defense, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished and the work he has done,” said Harbaugh. “Don has been a major contributor to the success of our defense since 2012, and especially since he became defensive coordinator four years ago. He has done a great job.”READ MORE: Report Card Shows Maryland Is Unprepared For Damage Inflicted By Climate Change
Martindale joined the Ravens a decade ago as an inside linebackers coach, in what would be legendary middle linebacker Ray Lewis’ final year in purple and black. But the linebacker room was beset with injuries, with stars Lewis missing 10 games and Terrell Suggs missing eight. But the group succeeded with the contributions from the likes of Dannell Ellerbe and Jameel McClain.
The 2012 team finished 10-6, good enough to win the AFC North, and went on to win Super Bowl XLVII. After returning for the playoffs, Lewis ended his “Last Ride” on the highest of high notes.
Under Martindale’s tutelage, Lewis’ heir apparent, 2014 first-round draft pick C.J. Mosley, became the first rookie in team history to be selected to the Pro Bowl, after he finished with 133 tackles, eight tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits and three sacks in his first year out of Alabama.READ MORE: Police: Student Shot At Montgomery County School, Suspect In Custody
Mosley was selected to the Pro Bowl three more times as a Raven, in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Sometimes the moment comes to go in separate directions, “and it’s the right time,” Harbaugh said.
“I am personally grateful for our friendship and for everything he has done in Baltimore,” he said.MORE NEWS: Baltimore Business Owners Speak Out Against Proposed Curfew For The Block's Bars & Clubs
This story will be updated.