BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man and woman were killed early Monday in a pair of Baltimore shootings that played out hours and miles apart.
The first shooting was reported shortly after midnight near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and South Broadway, Baltimore Police said.
Officers arriving at the scene found a 44-year-old man shot. He was taken to the Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
About two hours later, officers called to a second shooting in the 3900 block of White Avenue found a 51-year-old woman had been shot.
Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the woman was shot during an attempted robbery, according to police.
Baltimore City has seen 28 homicides and 47 non-fatal shootings in 2022, up rom 17 homicides and 34 shootings the same time last year.
Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
To stay anonymous, tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.