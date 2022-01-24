BALTIMORE (WJZ) — First Alert meteorologist Chelsea Ingram is tracking a clipper system to the north that could drag frigid temperatures and snow into the region this weekend.
Arctic air will return Wednesday, and models are signaling the potential for a nor’easter to form, bringing with it accumulating snow from Friday into Saturday.
It’s too early yet to issue a weather alert, but we’ll be watching the potential for a nor’easter.
Models are signaling the potential for a nor'easter late this week and there is a slight threat for a winter storm Friday-Saturday. We have not issued a #WJZAlertDay yet, but this will be something to watch. Continue to check back for forecast updates. @wjz. pic.twitter.com/yw2Vgt8DJL
