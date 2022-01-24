CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Maryland Weather, mdwx

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — First Alert meteorologist Chelsea Ingram is tracking a clipper system to the north that could drag frigid temperatures and snow into the region this weekend.

Arctic air will return Wednesday, and models are signaling the potential for a nor’easter to form, bringing with it accumulating snow from Friday into Saturday.

It’s too early yet to issue a weather alert, but we’ll be watching the potential for a nor’easter.

 

