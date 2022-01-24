BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three Baltimore firefighters died after a partial building collapse Monday morning, the mayor’s office has confirmed. One firefighter is in critical condition.

The firefighters killed were identified as Lt. Paul Butrim, firefighter/paramedic Kelsey Sadler, and EMT/firefighter Kenny Lacayo.

John McMaster, an EMT/Firefighter, is on life support in critical, but stable condition, according to Dr. Thomas Scalea, Physician in Chief at the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

“This is a gut-wrenching tragedy for our city, the Baltimore City Fire Department, and most importantly the families of our firefighters,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “There are no words to describe the pain and the severity of the losses we have suffered today.”

Fire crews were initially called to the scene of a two-alarm fire at a row home on South Stricker Street near West Pratt Street about 6 a.m. Monday, according to preliminary details released by the Baltimore City Fire Department.

At some point, Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford said, a partial collapse occurred, trapping four firefighters inside. Ford said one firefighter was immediately rescued and two more were removed within an hour.

Crews worked to extricate a fourth firefighter who was still trapped underneath the rubble left behind by the collapse. Three firefighters were taken to Shock Trauma, two were in cardiac arrest when they arrived, officials said.

Shortly after 2 p.m., firefighters could be seen lined up outside the hospital and later they quietly escorted a white van away from the trauma center.

At 4:17 p.m., firefighters on South Stricker Street saluted an ambulance leaving the scene of the collapse.

“Every day our firefighters, our first responders put their lives on the line for the sake of others,” Chief Ford said. “From this moment, we will honor those we lost today, for their bravery, their courage, their love for helping others and the respect they had for the Baltimore City Fire Department.”

The most recent line-of-duty death was James Bethea on Nov. 12, 2014. He fell through the floor into the basement and died from smoke inhalation, investigators said.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.

Neighbors who gathered near the site of Monday’s collapse expressed their sympathies and condolences for the firefighters involved.

“I have my prayers for them and that’s all,” Shaikh Rahim told WJZ. “This is really sad. I want this neighborhood to be good, you know? No more fires in this neighborhood.”

Details provided by Baltimore City’s housing department show the building’s most recent inspection came on Jan. 4 when an inspector found the front and rear of the building were boarded up and clean.

