BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 57-year-old man was shot in the face early Tuesday morning in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.
Officers called to a shooting about 3 a.m. in the 2700 block of Kirk Avenue found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle, Baltimore Police said.
The 57-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
Based on a preliminary investigation, officers determined the man had run out of gas on Kirk Avenue when he was confronted by an armed man, police said.
The armed man ordered the victim out of the vehicle, and when the victim refused to get out, he was shot in the face.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-4444. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.