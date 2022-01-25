BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died of his injuries Tuesday afternoon after he was shot multiple times in northeast Baltimore, authorities said.
Officers called to a shooting in the 1400 block of Walker Avenue about 2:43 p.m. found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, Baltimore Police said.
The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.