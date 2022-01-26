BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced on Wednesday the creation of a free grocery shuttle service in the southeast part of the county.

The pilot shuttle service will launch from the Turner Station community. It will operate through the Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation’s CountyRide, which was developed in response to community concerns about the ability of residents with limited access to transportation to obtain food.

County residents can catch the shuttle on Mondays and Fridays at 10 a.m. at the following locations:

Baltimore County Fleming Senior Center, 641 Main Street, Dundalk, MD 21222

The Greens at Logan Field, 3455 Dundalk Avenue, Dundalk, MD 21222

The shuttle will take residents to a nearby grocery store and returned after their shopping is complete, according to county officials. The shuttle will even drop off people who live within a 2-mile radius of the Fleming Center at their homes.

Those residents who catch the shuttle from The Greens at Logan Field will be returned to that location.

The shuttle will go to a Giant Food in the 1400 block of Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk on Mondays, county officials said.



But on Fridays, the shuttle will go to an Aldi in 1400 block of Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk, according to county officials.



To ensure enough space for all participants, shoppers will be limited to two bags or one pull-along cart on the bus. Participants are responsible for handling their own bags or parcels, county officials said.



Riders must register with CountyRide to participate. To learn more, residents may also call 410-887-8287.

Based on the success of the Turner Station grocery access pilot, Baltimore County may look to expand this model in Turner Station or other communities, according to county officials.