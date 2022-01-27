BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in Annapolis, authorities said.
Shortly after 9 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Madison Street, where they found the woman fatally shot, Annapolis Police said.READ MORE: Help Sought Identifying Witnesses To Baltimore County Cold Case Homicide
The shooting victim was identified as Shakeo Williams, 21, of Annapolis.READ MORE: Baltimore County Police Looking For Missing 14-Year-Old
No details about a possible suspect or motive in the case was immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-260-3439. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.MORE NEWS: Police ID Men Killed In Dorchester County Double Homicide