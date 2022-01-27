CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old woman was shot and killed Wednesday night in Annapolis, authorities said.

Shortly after 9 p.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Madison Street, where they found the woman fatally shot, Annapolis Police said.

The shooting victim was identified as Shakeo Williams, 21, of Annapolis.

No details about a possible suspect or motive in the case was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-260-3439. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

