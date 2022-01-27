CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — To celebrate Black History Month, Baltimore’s public markets will host performances, arts and crafts, exhibits and other events every Saturday in February.

Kippa Madden. Credit: Charles Talkoff

Baltimore Public Markets Corporation, the nonprofit that runs five of the six city-owned markets, on Thursday said the event series will feature the performing arts company WombWork, Sankofa Children’s Museum of African Cultures, spoken word artist Analysis, DewMore Baltimore Youth Poetry Group and singer-songwriter Kippa Madden.

Here’s a full schedule:

Feb. 5
Lexington Market
WombWork presents:
noon drumming
1 p.m. Spoken Word Performance
2 p.m. African Dance and Drumming

Feb. 12
Avenue Market
noon – 4 p.m. Sankofa African Marketplace and small museum exhibit
12:30 p.m. WombWork: Drummers
1:30 p.m. Kippa Madden
2:30 p.m. WombWork Spoken Word Performance

Analysis. Credit: Turtleberry

Feb. 19
Northeast Market
noon – 4 p.m. Sankofa African Marketplace and small museum exhibit
12:30 p.m. Analysis
1:30 p.m. WombWork: Drummers
2:30 p.m. Analysis
3:30 p.m. WombWork: Drummers

Feb. 26
Broadway Market
noon Analysis
1 p.m. Kippa Madden
2 p.m. Analysis
3 p.m. Kippa Madden

Feb. 26
Hollins Market
noon-4 p.m. arts and crafts marketplace
1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. DewMore Baltimore Youth Poetry Group

