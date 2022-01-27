BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day for Friday in addition to Saturday due to the threat of snow for your evening commute.
Snow showers are possible for the afternoon with some areas seeing a wintry mix to start.
An Alert Day is still issued for Saturday as snow and strong winds are likely.
So far, it seems the heaviest snow will stay east of Baltimore.
Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather team as we continue to watch the models and fine tune this forecast, we will update you on air and right here are cbsbaltimore.com.