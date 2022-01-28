BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 42-year-old man is under arrest in the stabbing death Thursday night of another man in northeast Baltimore, authorities said.
Jamal Smith is charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon, Baltimore Police said. He remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings.
The charges stem from a deadly stabbing that unfolded in the 1500 block of East 28th Street shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, police said.
Officers answering that call found an unnamed 29-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive.
A trail of blood led officers to a shed behind a nearby home, where they found Smith hiding, according to police. Police said he was forcibly removed after resisting officers’ efforts to take him into custody.
Smith was taken to a hospital for treatment of a cut on his hand. Then he was interviewed by detectives and booked into Central Booking.
No details about a possible motive in the case have been released.