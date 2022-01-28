First Alert WeatherBlizzard Warning In Effect For Parts Of The Eastern Shore
OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City is under a blizzard watch right now and is preparing for up to a foot of snow as a nor’easter blankets the east coast.

This live look uses an Ocean City Live webcam so you can track the snow from home.

Ocean City Emergency Management today asks residents to hunker down and stay inside until the storm passes.

A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Worcester, Somerset and Wicomico counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday. Those areas on the Eastern Shore could see between 8 to 12 inches of accumulation and wind gusts of up to 50 mph.

