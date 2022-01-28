BALTIMORE (WJZ) — By now we have moved into the Nor’easter event. And I know that while you may be reading this is any country in the state, I think all of us are paying attention to Ocean City.

Look, be it Rt. 29 in Howard County, “140” in Carroll Country, Ritchie Highway in Northern AA County, or Parkville, a couple of inches of snow is a game changer especially on a Friday Night. But BLIZZARD WARNINGS for Coastal Highway…WOW!

Once skies clear Saturday, cold and the wind become the headline. Hours of a steady wind at 20+ mph will prune a lot of trees, and power lines.

Temperatures will likely top out in the mid to upper 30s, so we won’t see the transition to all snow until after sunset. Places west of I-95 should see the snow tapering around midnight Saturday.

The coastal low takes control of our forecast around that time, causing winds to shift northwest and snow to continue around the Bay.

By sunrise Saturday morning, that low will be rapidly intensifying sending winds gusts and heavy snow on the Eastern Shore. The snow will depart by Saturday afternoon, but the winds will remain.

The combination of frigid temperatures in the 20s and whipping winds mean wind chills in the single digits and low teens. Much of Maryland will see wind chills in the single digits and below zero Saturday night.

Today I was thinking back on the two terms of Governor William Donald Schaeffer. What a figure in Maryland history. It was he who got the Dune protection plan going along the coastline. It was his team that said we need to protect the city from events just like this one.

Millions were spent over a few years to give “OC” protection, and to bolster the ecologically fragile shoreline. Shout out “WDS!” Gov Schaffer had a trailer there, and loved going “downey ocean.”

MEMA, the Maryland emergency management folk, have urged you to keep cell phones charged, and to take other prudent steps just in case power anywhere in the state is lost. Heck of a storm.

And think this out, compared to New England we are getting off with a slap on the hand. I guarantee by tomorrow night the weather will become the news Northeast up the Atlantic Seaboard.

TGIF everyone! And Happy Saturday to all! Look at it this way, we are one day closer to Spring.

Marty Bass