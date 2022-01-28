BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday declared a state of emergency in all nine Eastern Shore counties ahead of a Nor’easter that is expected to bring up to a foot of snow in areas east of the Chesapeake Bay.
A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday. In addition to those three counties, Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne's and Talbot counties are covered in Hogan's emergency declaration.
"We urge Marylanders to take this winter storm seriously, especially residents on the Eastern Shore, where we are anticipating blizzard-like conditions," Hogan said. "Stay off the roads tonight for your own safety, and so that the crews and first responders can do their jobs. We will continue to monitor this winter storm closely, and provide updates as it progresses."
The governor also mobilized 125 Maryland National Guard soldiers at armories in Southern Maryland and on the Eastern Shore to potentially help state and local agencies responding to the winter storm.
