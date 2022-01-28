BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today and tomorrow are Alert Days due to the threat of snow and wind.
There is a Winter Weather Advisory for the I-95 Corridor including the Baltimore Metro Area.
A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for places east of the bay where 4-9 inches of snow is expected. The lower half of the Eastern Shore could pick up between 9 and 12 inches.
A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Worcester County from 7:00 p.m. tonight to 7:00 p.m. Saturday.
That area should expect 8-12 inches of snow and up to 50 MPH wind gusts.
Travel will be difficult as this Nor'Easter tracks offshore of Maryland.
Slick roads are possible and visibility will be reduced due to blowing snow.
There’s also the potential for downed power lines and tree branches due to strong winds .
