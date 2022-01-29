BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Marylanders are cleaning up after this latest winter storm brought snow to our region. And while the snow has died down, now the winds are whipping up.

It’s in the 20s outside right now, but it definitely feels colder than that with the wind.

A cold blue extreme cold alert has been issued here in Baltimore Saturday.

But the weather certainly didn’t stop people from cleaning up after the snow and also having some fun in it.

After the nor’easter blanketed parts of Maryland in white on Friday, now many are digging out.

“Just trying to get the snow off the driveway and, you know, if the sun comes out, it will melt a little bit,” Tom Malone of Queen Anne’s County said.

Some parts of the state, like Ocean City, saw up to 14 inches of snow, while other areas like Queen Anne’s County got about three. And the main concern for some there was the wind.

“Lot of wind, lot of wind. The last big storm we had here (was) last month. Definitely, a lot heavier snow, but today, it’s mostly just the wind,” Malone said.

But for others, this storm brought a day of fun on the slopes

“This is the infamous Kent Island Mart parking lot. This is the big hill,” Katie Connolly of Queen Anne’s County said.

“He’s been having smiles plastered on his face every time we go down the hill. You know, this is how memories are made,” she said.

And now like we said before, it’s the cold and wind we have now have to deal with.

Wind chills are expected to be in the single digits Saturday night.

And officials make sure you wear multiple layers of labor clothing, including a hat.

And try to stay out of this cold. Also, be careful if you’re walking around outside tonight because there may be some icy spots.