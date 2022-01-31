BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Health Department has partnered with a local nonprofit to distribute at-home COVID-19 test kits to homebound residents, the department announced Monday.
Civic Works is a nonprofit that aims to bring communities education, skills development and community service. The organization calls the program "Operation Test."
People who are considered homebound are those who have access and functional needs, an illness, or mobility issues that prevent them from leaving their home, the department said.
"This program is crucial in ensuring we reach some of the most vulnerable residents in our community," said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. "Homebound residents should have the same accessibility to a test kit as everyone else in the city. We appreciate the partnership with Civic Works to help better serve this population."
Residents can request a test kit if they are symptomatic and face a barrier to transportation. Interested residents are asked to call Civic Works at 410-929-5448 from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Residents are asked to leave a message and include their name, address, phone number and say if they'll need assistance in administering the test.
“If a resident tests positive for COVID, we will be happy to help them virtually navigate the next steps to treatment using the resources provided by our services and those within the health department,” said Civic Works CEO Dana Stein.