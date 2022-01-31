ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel Circuit Judge overturned a ruling by an appeals court, essentially saving two dogs from being euthanized, but the fight is far from over.

This all began last January when it is said that Bill Dillion’s two dogs got loose and allegedly attacked and killed a cat. Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control decided to classify the dogs as “vicious,” meaning they would be euthanized.

Dillion tried to fight the decision in an appeals court, but the court sided with animal control’s choice. That appeals court decision was overturned Monday, giving Odin and Lucy, a Pitbull and an Akita-mix, a new chance at life.

“It feels good,” Dillion said. “Just another step closer to getting them home.”

“That was clearly a victory for us,” Dillion’s lawyer, Ed Middlebrooks said. “The decision was overturned, it’s been remanded back so the case is not over yet but I think it was The case now goes back to the appeals court a substantial step in the right direction and I think the judge gave a fair hearing and that’s what we asked for.”

The cat’s owner claimed that he heard a commotion and saw the two dogs attacking his cat, Big Boy. That owner never testified, with the only accounts of the incident coming in the bite report and an unconfirmed email, both with slightly different stories.

Judy Lynn Scott is a neighbor and knows the dogs well.

“These dogs have been in my yard, they’ve been in the yard with my grandson,” Scott said. “My husband’s nephew has chickens and other animals. [The] dogs weren’t interested in them.”

Dillion had to surrender his dogs to Animal Care and Control.

Supporters came down to the courtroom Monday.

“I can’t imagine the torture they’re going through,” one attendee said.

The judge said her decision came down to the fact that there was not enough, if any, evidence to prove the dogs weren’t provoked in attacking the cat.