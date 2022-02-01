BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old was hospitalized after he was shot early Tuesday morning near Fell’s Point, authorities said.
Shortly before 1 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 3500 block of Oakmont Avenue, where they found the man shot in the thigh, Baltimore Police said.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives determined the shooting took place in the 700 block of Broadway, police said.
The 19-year-old was taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately clear Tuesday.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.