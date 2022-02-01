BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The First Alert Weather Team has issued 2 Alert Days: Wednesday and Friday of this week.

Wednesday an Alert Day has been issued for the potential of freezing fog during the morning commute. Freezing fog is similar to freezing rain in that it is moisture that freezes on contact.

Freezing fog consists of supercooled water droplets that will freeze when coming into contact with surfaces that are at or below freezing. Easterly flow today and tonight is increasing the low-level moisture in the atmosphere with air entering central Maryland influenced by the Atlantic Ocean. With calm winds and mainly clear conditions, this will be a recipe for some patchy fog in some locations.

Any fog that develops will freeze on contact leading to slippery conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses.

This Alert Day will expire once temperatures rise above freezing which should happen as early as 10 a.m. Wednesday.

An Alert Day has also been issued for Friday as we track our next storm system slated to arrive Thursday as rain, followed by another Arctic blast of air. As the cold air infiltrates the region rain is expected to transition to freezing rain, then possibly snow, especially for areas north and west.

Areas that do not experience a changeover in precipitation type could deal with a flash freeze or rapid freeze up as temperatures crash behind the front. So areas that do not have the opportunity to dry out, could turn icy.

We are still ironing out the details with this approaching system so continue to check back for forecast updates.