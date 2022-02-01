BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tuesday is mostly sunny with a high near 38 degrees and a 7-mph wind blowing in from the east.

Things will cool down Tuesday evening as it will be partly cloudy with a calm wind and a low of roughly 27 degrees.

High pressure will remain in control through Wednesday, and we’ll continue our mild trend of temperatures for the next two days.

The only foreseeable issue Tuesday night is the possibility of freezing fog or mist (primarily east of the Bay), because of an easterly flow of moisture from the ocean drifting into freezing temperatures onshore.

A warm, moist flow will increase Wednesday night into Thursday, leading to the development of showers across the area.

Outside of showers, overcast skies are expected, with highs on Thursday reaching well into the 50s outside of the mountains.

Forcing for ascent will increase Thursday night as a strong cold front will drift southeastward out of the Ohio Valley/Great Lakes, placing us in the path.

A soaking rain is expected across the area Thursday night.

With precipitable water values nearing record levels for early February, some localized heavier bursts of rain may be possible.

Some localized instances of flooding may be possible.

An area of low pressure will track nearby Thursday night into Friday morning. High pressure will build back in through the first half of the weekend.